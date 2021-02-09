CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout at pharmacies until February 12

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CVS has pushed back its start date for administering COVID-19 vaccines to Friday, February 12.
The pharmacy was previously to start their vaccine rollout on Thursday, February 11, but officials said they wanted to ensure the stores had enough available doses.
At least a million doses are being sent to select pharmacies across the country in an effort to ramp up vaccinations amid the appearance of a potentially more serious strain of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in California, both CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid would take part in the program. One-hundred of CVS's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses.
You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes people 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.
Other locations include: Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.
The company also pushed back its open registration date to Thursday, February 11. To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.
