COVID-19 vaccine

CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout at pharmacies until February 12

One-hundred of CVS's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CVS has pushed back its start date for administering COVID-19 vaccines to Friday, February 12.

The pharmacy was previously to start their vaccine rollout on Thursday, February 11, but officials said they wanted to ensure the stores had enough available doses.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

At least a million doses are being sent to select pharmacies across the country in an effort to ramp up vaccinations amid the appearance of a potentially more serious strain of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in California, both CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid would take part in the program. One-hundred of CVS's pharmacies, including locations in Clovis, will administer approximately 81,900 doses.

You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes people 65 and older. And you must have an appointment before receiving your dose.

RELATED: Mass COVID-19 vaccination site to be established in Central California, Newsom says

Other locations include: Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, Sunnyvale, Ventura and Yuba City.

The company also pushed back its open registration date to Thursday, February 11. To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacloviscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscvscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
Newsom visits Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Sarah Silverman tweets about Tower Theatre controversy
LIVE: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Central CA, Newsom says
Dem stimulus check plan would exclude families earning above $200k
Show More
Republican John Cox announces run for CA Governor
Train stuck on tracks in Kingsburg, police say
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News