CVS starts taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Where to get one in Central CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eligible residents can start making appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at some CVS pharmacies in the Central Valley.Select stores in six Central California cities will begin administering doses on Friday, February 12.The company's website included locations in Atwater, Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porterville and Tulare.It's part of the statewide effort to provide nearly 82,000 shots in at least 100 CVS stores in California.You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes people 65 and older. You must have an appointment before receiving a vaccination.To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.The CVS website was experiencing heavy traffic on Thursday morning, officials said. The site said it would keep refreshing, telling people, "we'll get you in soon."