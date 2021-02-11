COVID-19 vaccine

CVS starts taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Where to get one in Central CA

Select stores in six Central California cities will begin administering doses on Friday, February 12.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eligible residents can start making appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at some CVS pharmacies in the Central Valley.

Select stores in six Central California cities will begin administering doses on Friday, February 12.

The company's website included locations in Atwater, Fresno, Hanford, Madera, Porterville and Tulare.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

It's part of the statewide effort to provide nearly 82,000 shots in at least 100 CVS stores in California.

You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's current vaccine rollout plan, which includes people 65 and older. You must have an appointment before receiving a vaccination.

To make an appointment, you can register online at cvs.com or call 1-800-746-7287.

RELATED: New vaccine site coming to Reedley College, Newsom says

The CVS website was experiencing heavy traffic on Thursday morning, officials said. The site said it would keep refreshing, telling people, "we'll get you in soon."

VACCINE TRACKER: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacloviscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscvscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week
Show More
Fewer first-time freshman are enrolling in college amid COVID-19
Sierra Forest officials conduct prescribed fire operations 6 months after Creek Fire
Restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
More TOP STORIES News