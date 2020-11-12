black friday

Cyber Monday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping

The holidays are near and so are the best deals for a holly jolly Christmas.

Like everything else, holiday shopping will be a little bit different this year because of the pandemic.

Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online, or both, this guide can help you form a battle plan while staying safe during the pandemic.

Happy shopping!

Cyber Monday Sales


Amazon
Cyber Monday

AT&T
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Barnes & Noble

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Best Buy

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Big Lots
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Hulu
Hulu is offering an online-only promotion where its ad-supported plan will be priced at $1.99 per month for one year - a savings of $48 for the 12 month-by-month subscriptions. It is typically priced at $5.99 per month.

Costco
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Dick's Sporting Goods
Cyber Monday | Find a store

DSW
Cyber Monday | Find a store

eBay

Cyber Monday

GameStop

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Home Depot
Cyber Monday | Find a store

JCPenney
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Kohl's

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Lowe's
Cyber Monday | Find a store
Macy's

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Old Navy

Cyber Monday

Target

Cyber Monday | Find a store

T-Mobile
Cyber Monday | Find a store

Verizon

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Walmart

Cyber Monday | Find a store

Zales

Cyber Monday | Find a store

The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this ABC station.

Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $1.99/month for 12 months, then $5.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/30/20. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 3 months) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
