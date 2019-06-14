Cyclist hospitalized in critical condition after hit-and-run in East Central Fresno

A good Samaritan is being credited with helping save a bicyclist's life after he was hit by a vehicle on Belmont near Fowler Avenue Thursday evening.

Fresno Police say a man in his fifties was riding home when he was hit by a vehicle and left in the roadway. Around 8.30 p.m., a good Samaritan saw the victim and used their own vehicle to block the roadway to stop someone else from hitting him.

The bicyclist was unresponsive when the good Samaritan found him, but was able to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived and began CPR.

It's not known how long the man was in the roadway before he was discovered.

Officers say the man only remembers getting hit and waking up in the hospital.

The man is listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

At this time, police do not have any suspect vehicle description, but they are looking for any potential surveillance video in the area at this time.
