1 killed after vehicle hits cyclist in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 76-year-old cyclist was killed after a vehicle hit him in Fresno County.

CHP Fresno said they suspect he may have been under the influence of alcohol, and it may have played a part in the incident.

They said the driver of the car was traveling eastbound on South Avenue west of Inglehart Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

At the same time, the cyclist crossed South Avenue from a south to north direction directly in front of the driver, leading to the collision.

The CHP said the 19-year-old driver was unable to avoid hitting the bicycle and that no alcohol or drugs are suspected on his part.

The roadway was blocked for an hour and half as crews attended to the scene.

The driver and and teen female passenger were not injured.
