FRESNO

Cyclists rejoice! Caltrans unveils signs that allow cyclists to access a portion of Highway 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Cyclists can now access a portion of Highway 41 to cross over the San Joaquin River. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cyclists can now access a portion of Highway 41 to cross over the San Joaquin River.

Caltrans marked the occasion with a sign unveiling, followed by a ride across the river with other local bike enthusiasts. Signs will be changed to show that cyclists can now access certain on-ramps to enter and exit the highway.

From Fresno, they can enter from the southbound Friant Road on-ramp and must exit at Rio Mesa Boulevard.

Coming from Madera you can enter from Children's Boulevard and exit at Friant Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclefresnohighwayscaltransFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News