Cyclists rejoice! Caltrans unveils signs that allow cyclists to access a portion of Highway 41

Cyclists can now access a portion of Highway 41 to cross over the San Joaquin River.Caltrans marked the occasion with a sign unveiling, followed by a ride across the river with other local bike enthusiasts. Signs will be changed to show that cyclists can now access certain on-ramps to enter and exit the highway.From Fresno, they can enter from the southbound Friant Road on-ramp and must exit at Rio Mesa Boulevard.Coming from Madera you can enter from Children's Boulevard and exit at Friant Road.