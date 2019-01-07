Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years for killing man she says picked her up for sex

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, enters her clemency hearing, May 23, 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) --
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted clemency to a woman serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown by releasing her Aug. 7. She will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam's faith in her and thanked her family for their support.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, and other celebrities rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who had picked her up for sex. She was 16 years old at the time. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim and feared for her life.

Prosecutors said Brown shot 43-year-old Johnny Allen so she could rob him. She took his pants, containing his wallet, and some guns, they said. Brown said at the time she met Allen, she had been staying in motels in Nashville with a 24-year-old man nicknamed Cut-throat. She said she snorted cocaine with Cut-throat and that he sexually abused her and forced her to prostitute herself so they would have money to live.

One day Allen picked her up off the street and bought her some fast food, she said. She said he drove her back to his house, which was full of guns, and that he was behaving in a strange manner that made her want to leave. When she couldn't sneak away, she said she wanted to nap. He got in bed with her, but didn't fall asleep. He kept getting up and standing over her. She became more panicked, convinced something was going to happen to her, she said. She said she shrugged off his advances and, as he rolled over, she took a gun from her purse and shot him once in the head.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex traffickingsex abuseTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Show More
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More News