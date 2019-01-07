Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has granted clemency to a woman serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking.Haslam said Monday that he would show mercy to the now 30-year-old Cyntoia Brown by releasing her Aug. 7. She will remain on parole for 10 years.Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Haslam's faith in her and thanked her family for their support.Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, and other celebrities rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who had picked her up for sex. She was 16 years old at the time. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim and feared for her life.Prosecutors said Brown shot 43-year-old Johnny Allen so she could rob him. She took his pants, containing his wallet, and some guns, they said. Brown said at the time she met Allen, she had been staying in motels in Nashville with a 24-year-old man nicknamed Cut-throat. She said she snorted cocaine with Cut-throat and that he sexually abused her and forced her to prostitute herself so they would have money to live.One day Allen picked her up off the street and bought her some fast food, she said. She said he drove her back to his house, which was full of guns, and that he was behaving in a strange manner that made her want to leave. When she couldn't sneak away, she said she wanted to nap. He got in bed with her, but didn't fall asleep. He kept getting up and standing over her. She became more panicked, convinced something was going to happen to her, she said. She said she shrugged off his advances and, as he rolled over, she took a gun from her purse and shot him once in the head.