Mariposa County town continues tradition of Día de los Muertos celebration

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 100-year-old tradition lives on in Mariposa County.Large crowds joined together to celebrate "Day of the Dead" Tuesday night in Hornitos.Hundreds of people lit candles and gathered at Saint Catherine's Catholic Church.A special service took place to honor late loved ones.It's an event that dates back to 1921.The night also included food vendors and live mariachi music."All of our ancestors and all who have passed away, on this day, we remember them," says Arturo Barajas. "On this day, they come back to be with us in spirit."