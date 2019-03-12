DA files misdemeanor cruelty to a child charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney has filed misdemeanor cruelty to a child charge against California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno).The complaint was filed Tuesday in the Fresno County Superior Court.Last year Assemblyman Arambula was arrested after Child Protective Services was called out to Dailey Elementary Charter School in Central Fresno after a child was found to have an injury.After interviewing the child, Child Protective Services asked the Fresno Police Department to come to the campus. After seeing the evidence of the child's injuries and reviewing the child's statement, police determined that Arambula was responsible for the injury.If convicted, Arambula faces up to six months in prison and will appear in court on Wednesday, March 13.