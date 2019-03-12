DA files misdemeanor cruelty to a child charge against Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula

California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) has been arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney has filed misdemeanor cruelty to a child charge against California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno).

The complaint was filed Tuesday in the Fresno County Superior Court.

Last year Assemblyman Arambula was arrested after Child Protective Services was called out to Dailey Elementary Charter School in Central Fresno after a child was found to have an injury.

RELATED: California State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges

After interviewing the child, Child Protective Services asked the Fresno Police Department to come to the campus. After seeing the evidence of the child's injuries and reviewing the child's statement, police determined that Arambula was responsible for the injury.

If convicted, Arambula faces up to six months in prison and will appear in court on Wednesday, March 13.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimechild injuredfresno countypolitics
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Restaurant review app seeks to help conservatives find safe spaces
FDA approves 1st immunotherapy drug to treat breast cancer
Hacienda Heights murder: Boyfriend of slain child's mother expected to be charged in connection with case
UC Irvine student died with 0.331 blood-alcohol
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
Show More
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
Family of victim injured in Highway 180 crash speaks out
More goats stolen, latest in ongoing Fresno County livestock thefts
Two people killed in head-on crash in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News