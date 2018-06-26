DA files murder charge against 65-year-old accused of triple stabbing in Parlier

The Fresno County District Attorney has filed a murder charge against the 65-year-old man who is accused of a triple stabbing Parlier.Officials said Mario Rosales has also been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.Authorities said Mario Rosales was taken into custody after a fight broke out between a group of men at a home along Tuolumne near K Street Saturday evening.After an investigation police determined that Rosales pulled a knife and stabbed three people.One of the victims died from his injuries and two others were injured.If convicted of the charges, Rosales faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.