FRESNO COUNTY

DA files murder charge against 65-year-old accused of triple stabbing in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County District Attorney has filed a murder charge against the 65-year-old man who is accused of a triple stabbing Parlier.

Officials said Mario Rosales has also been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Mario Rosales was taken into custody after a fight broke out between a group of men at a home along Tuolumne near K Street Saturday evening.

After an investigation police determined that Rosales pulled a knife and stabbed three people.

One of the victims died from his injuries and two others were injured.

If convicted of the charges, Rosales faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.
