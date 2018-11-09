New details are being released in the case of a father accused of killing one of his kids in a violent crash.Fernando Carcamo, 30, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing bodily injury.The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of W. Mount Houston where deputies say Carcamo was driving a 2007 Chevrolet at a high rate of speed.Authorities say Carcamo struck the rear of a Dodge Ram, spun around and hit a second vehicle.Carcamo's kids, an 8-year-old in the front seat and a 5-year-old in the back, did not have their seatbelts on at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The 8-year-old boy died at the scene, and the 5-year-old suffered a traumatic head and neck injury."Just a very horrific scene. It appears the children had been picked up at a school. You can still see the backpack on them, so it's just a very horrific sight," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It's just heartbreaking."Initially authorities said they believed Carcamo was intoxicated. Investigators now believe the signs and symptoms of impairment were related to medication given to him on scene by EMS personnel.Testing revealed Carcamo's blood alcohol content was well below the legal limit.Court documents show Carcamo's bond has been set at $60,000.