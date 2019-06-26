'Superman strength': Dad jumps over 4-foot fence, dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida father is crediting his "Superman strength" for helping save his 1-year-old son from drowning.

Sunday afternoon started off as any other would. Albert Passavanti and his family were spending some family time by the pool.

That normal Sunday changed when Passavanti's 1-year-old son, Rocco, entered the open pool gate to grab a pool toy.

Video shows the boy walking along the edge of the pool, trying to grab the ball. Seconds later, he falls into the water with dad quickly following behind.

Passavanti dove over a 4-foot fence head-first into the pool, surfacing seconds later with his son.

"The second you see it you get Superman strength and just have to go for it," Passavanti told WPTV. "It didn't even cross my mind to go around, it was point A to point B."

He is hoping his situation can help other parents.

"Heads-up parenting, watch what's going on. Keep your eyes on your kids."

While experts praised his quick action, some said he could have done it in a safer way.

"You can drown also, but we know parents are going to do what they're going to do, right?," said Anna Stewart, manager of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Palm Beach County. "They're going to go in and save their children."

She said the best way to prevent drownings is to teach children how to swim at a young age.

Parents enrolling infants in swim lessons


Babies can take swimming lessons as early as 4 months!

