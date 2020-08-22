Clovis man pursuing passion during pandemic launches cookie company

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis resident Lance Sanchez has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen these days, helping his new business grow.
"When the pandemic hit, and we were in quarantine, I wasn't working at the time. So we were sitting here, my daughter came home from Los Angeles, during quarantine and we were trying to think of things to do," said Sanchez.
The idea of baking up a new business was sparked, and with his daughter's social media help, he launched Dads Cookies.
"I pretty much bake the cookies, cure the cookies and deliver the cookies," Sanchez said.
He bakes cookies from scratch in his kitchen. He says they are unique.
"I make them extra thick because me and my daughters have always loved the inside to be nice and soft and chewy. I call them gooey. So they're thick. They're crispy on the outside but nice and soft on the inside," Sanchez said.
In addition to chocolate chip and Oreo Cookies 'n' Cream, he makes a variety of flavors.
"I also do chocolate peanut butter chip. There's a lot of peanut butter fanatics out there. I do oatmeal raisin, oatmeal chocolate chip, then I do regular peanut butter cookies as well," Sanchez said.
The cost is $12 for a four-pack, and there is a delivery fee in the Fresno and Clovis area.
Sanchez says he started making the treats when his girls were young and he has perfected his recipe over time.
"(My daughters) were always good, so I had to make sure the cookies were, too," Sanchez said, laughing.
It's a memory and past time that's now grown into a business on the go.
"I never thought a cookie could make somebody so happy and help them get through this time a little bit," Sanchez said.
Sanchez has plans to expand his business and use a commissary kitchen and reach a bigger audience.
You can order Dads cookies on its social media account. They're also shipping in California and across the U.S. for a fee.
A Valley treat that's dad approved.
