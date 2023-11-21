Workers evacuated after fire breaks out at dairy plant in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dairy plant in downtown Fresno was evacuated after a fire sparked in one of the buildings on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:30 pm at California Dairies on F Street and Ventura Avenue.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire is believed to have started in a dryer unit.

Everyone inside the plant was evacuated and nobody was injured.

About 50 firefighters and the plant's sprinkler system are helping keep the fire contained.

Crews are now working to figure out the best way to reach the fire to fully extinguish it.