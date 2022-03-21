Food & Drink

'Free Cone Day' at Dairy Queen returns March 21 after 2 years of cancellations due to COVID-19

One of America's most nostalgic traditions is making a triumphant return after two years of COVID-19 pandemic cancellations.

"Free Cone Day" at Dairy Queen returns on March 21.

"DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone's favorite treat, a free vanilla cone," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation.

The annual "Free Cone Day" has been a start-of-spring tradition at Dairy Queen since at least as far back as 2006, and is the perfect way to celebrate warmer weather on the horizon.

All day, you can get a small vanilla ice cream cone at any non-mall Dairy Queen locations -- limit one per customer while supplies last.

The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

