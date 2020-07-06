dakota access pipeline

Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review

Pipes for the proposed Dakota Access oil pipeline are stacked Saturday, May 9, 2015, at a staging area in Worthing, S.D. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

FARGO, N.D. -- A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline remains highly controversial'' under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down.

The Standing Rock tribe presses litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenvironmentdakota access pipelineoilu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE
Judge won't stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19 after 4th of July
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to appear in court today
Central California coronavirus cases
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Show More
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest
Officials explain how fireworks affected the Valley's air quality this weekend
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen
More TOP STORIES News