Firefighters put out early morning house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a house fire in central Fresno on Friday morning.
The fire was first reported just after 1:30 a.m. at a house on Clark near Dakota Avenue, just off Highway 41.
Firefighters say a driver on the freeway first spotted the flames and called 911.
Fire crews arrived to find the house boarded up in the back -- but not in the front.
Firefighters were able to put the blaze out within minutes. They found no one inside the home.
