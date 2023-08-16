Dale Yurong celebrating 40 years with ABC30 Action News

One of our very own at ABC30 is celebrating a major milestone. Today is Action New Anchor Dale Yurong's 40th anniversary!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of our very own at ABC 30 is celebrating a major milestone.

Wednesday is Action New Anchor Dale Yurong's 40th anniversary!

Last week, the City of Fresno proclaimed August 10th as "Dale Yurong Day" for all his years of service as an anchor and reporter in our community.

Dale began his career at ABC30 as a sports anchor before going on to report and anchor our daily newscasts.

There will be cake and a special celebration on Action News to mark his big milestone, so make sure you tune in to see it.

We want to congratulate Dale and thank him for all of his hard work these past four decades!