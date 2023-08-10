August 10 declared 'Dale Yurong Day' in city of Fresno

August 10 has been proclaimed "Dale Yurong Day" in the city of Fresno! The proclamation honors Dale's 40 years working at ABC30.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- August 10 has been proclaimed "Dale Yurong Day" in the city of Fresno!

"We should be honoring Dale Yurong because he is somebody who has poured his heart and soul into this community, and has gone above and beyond not just anchoring, but being an incredible reporter in our community," said Mayor Jerry Dyer when making the announcement at City Hall.

He first began his career at Action News as a sports anchor, before going on to report and anchor our daily newscasts.

His official anniversary date is Wednesday, August 16.

We want to congratulate Dale, and thank him for all of his hard work within our valley community.