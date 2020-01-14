Education

Valley high school offering new and exciting electives for special education students

By
FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Naomi Garcia, the countdown is on until sixth period.

"I love dancing and music," Garcia said. "Dancing is my favorite."

That's when she and other alternative learning pathway students will grab their sheet music or tap shoes for an all-new elective class.

"They are so excited every day when sixth period comes around," says Saima Nunez. "They really want to be in those classes, and it's something different."

Staff said they felt there weren't enough opportunities in the arts for their special education students, so they started something new.

"The energy the kids bring is so genuine," says Cynamin Niewell. "And for the kids that don't feel like they have to do anything, it brings a whole new joy."

The peer-to-peer program pairs them with general education students like Niewell, a senior at Roosevelt High School who hopes to be a special education teacher one day.

"As a singer and someone who wants to be in the special education field, I get to know them more and I get to see what they like," Niewell said.

Students can choose to take either choir or tap with general education students, giving them the chance to learn a new skill and make new friends.

This is just the start. Roosevelt will offer a band class with a similar structure within the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnospecial needs childrenhigh school
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News