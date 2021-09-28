'Dancing with the Stars' deals with 1st elimination, 1st case of COVID among cast

Actor Martin Kove knows how to deliver his lines, but had a harder time with his dance steps resulting in being the first eliminated star of the season. Still, he had a great time and says he greatly admires the professional dancers, especially his partner Britt Stewart.
"I really was having a good time watching the variety, everybody's interpretation," said Kove. "It was just so rich and so wonderful."
The combined two week totals put pop star JoJo Siwa and talk show host Amanda Kloots at the top of the judge's leaderboard, with Spice Girl Melanie C in third place.
To deal with Cheryl Burke's COVID diagnosis, the judges scored Cody Rigsby's salsa from a rehearsal performance. Burke is in quarantine. Rigsby has tested negative but was kept apart from others out of an abundance of caution.
"It's crazy for me because I didn't think being fully vaccinated, it was not a possibility but it definitely is," said Burke. "So everyone needs to be careful and don't take that for granted."
"I've been through COVID," said Rigsby. "It's hell. I had it without a vaccine, so I think it's hitting her a little differently. Most important, is she okay? Seems like she's in a good place so we're grateful for that."
The fact COVID has hit so close to home is on the mind of many in the cast.
"That is terrifying for a show, you know what I mean? We don't want that to happen to anyone else," said pro dancer Sharna Burgess. "So now we're on overdrive on our COVID protocols, which is rightfully so."
For now, Burke says she will diligently coach Rigsby from quarantine and he will most likely have to dance with someone else next week.