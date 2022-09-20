'Dancing with the Stars': Sam Champion's 1st round performance on 'DWTS'

Here's a look at how Sam did on the first night of his quest for the mirror ball trophy!

LOS ANGELES -- All eyes were on the ballroom Monday night for the two-hour commercial-free premiere of "Dancing With The Stars" on Disney+.

"Good Morning America" and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion showed off his dancing skills to Elton John and Britney Spears' hit song "Hold Me Closer."

'Dancing With the Stars' "Dancing With the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, streams live Mondays starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+. Learn More

Here's a look at how Sam did on the first night of his quest for the Mirrorball Trophy!

"GMA's" Lara Spencer was there and got a behind the scenes look at all the action from Sam.

Next week, 15 couples return for an Elvis-theme night of dancing. New episodes stream live Mondays starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.

Read more about Monday night's exciting premiere here!.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.