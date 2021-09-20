Who won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Full list of former 'DWTS' winners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11009218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 includes a '90s heartthrob, a Spice Girl, popstar, country music star, and WWE champ, among others.

Season 1 : Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo

: Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo Season 2: Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke

Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke

Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke Season 4: Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough

Apolo Ohno and Julianne Hough Season 5: Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough

Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough Season 6: Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas

Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas Season 7: Brooke Burke and Derek Hough

Brooke Burke and Derek Hough Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas

Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas Season 9: Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson

Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough

Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough Season 11: Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough

Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough Season 12: Hines Ward and Kym Johnson

Hines Ward and Kym Johnson Season 13: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff

J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff Season 14: Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd

Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd Season 15: Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani

Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani Season 16: Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough

Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough Season 17: Amber Riley and Derek Hough

Amber Riley and Derek Hough Season 18: Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Season 19: Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson Season 20: Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Season 21: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough Season 22: Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd

Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd Season 23: Laurie Hernandez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Laurie Hernandez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater Season 25: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Season 28: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Season 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

With "Dancing With the Stars" celebrating its milestone 30th season, now is the perfect time to look back on its long legacy.The reality competition show premiered on ABC on June 1, 2005. The series has been wildly popular with fans ever since and has won 18 awards out of 113 nominations.Each season, celebrities are paired with a professional dancer for their "DWTS" journey. Every week the pairs tackle a routine in pre-determined style -- and often based on a theme -- and are judged on their performance. The celebrity-pro couple who receive the lowest combined score between judges and the viewers is eliminated and this continues each week until only one remains: the champions, who win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.There have been 29 winners thus far across 28 seasons of regular competition and one all-star season (season 15), beginning with "General Hospital" star Kelly Monaco. Most recently, former "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe snagged the win.Previous winners include legendary sports stars, iconic musicians and some beloved Hollywood actors and everything in between.While we wait to see who will win season 30, scroll down for a full list of past winners and their pro partners: