dancing with the stars

DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

Dancing With The Stars will return to ABC on September 14
NEW YORK -- The hit ABC show "Dancing With The Stars" will return for a 29th season in September, but with some major changes.

The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

This season's professional dancers include:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancingabcdancing with the starsabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Fresno girls found safe by police, officials say
Merced teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
LIVE: Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
Central California coronavirus cases
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
Show More
Driver killed after crashing into trees, wall in Merced
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in NorCal
Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Local hair stylists call for California salons to reopen
More TOP STORIES News