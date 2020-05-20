Society

Deputies searching for family of deceased Tulare County man

Anyone with information about his family is asked to contact the Tulare County Coroner's Office.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the relatives of a man who was found dead on a park bench in Woodlake.

Dane Weatherly passed away on May 5, on a bench at Naranjo Boulevard and Manzanillo Drive, officials say.

Investigators say there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Anyone with information about his family is asked to contact the Tulare County Coroner's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytulare countytulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home
Merced County given approval to move to stage 2 of reopening businesses
Nail salon owners worried pandemic could force them to close permanently
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare Co. supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen
Man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
CHP officer who rescued man from whirlpool honored by Madera County
Show More
Body found at CA beach days after WWE star went missing
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Tulare Co. business owners excited to return to work after new vote
Lake Success, Lake Kaweah reopen with some restrictions today
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
More TOP STORIES News