Deputies searching for family of deceased Tulare County man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the relatives of a man who was found dead on a park bench in Woodlake.Dane Weatherly passed away on May 5, on a bench at Naranjo Boulevard and Manzanillo Drive, officials say.Investigators say there was no evidence of trauma or foul play.Anyone with information about his family is asked to contact the Tulare County Coroner's Office.