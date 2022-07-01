Fresno man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and staging it as a suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A jury had found a Fresno man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and tried to make it look like a suicide.Prosecutors said Daniel Gomez Cervantes shot and killed Miriam Corona in the back of the head while she was sleeping back in 2013.Cervantes will be sentenced on August 22nd and could faceg 50 years to life in prison.In the trial, prosecutors said that Cervantes walked to Walgreens after the shooting and called 911, even though a clerk saw him with his own cell phone and believed he was texting.They also said it appeared Corona was packed and ready to leave him at the time of the shooting.But Cervantes' defense attorneys had said the prosecution's case is built on speculation. They admit the circumstances are suspicious, but say police and prosecutors didn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.Cervantes said he was hugging Corona on the couch as she pulled the trigger.Police say they didn't find any blood on him so they think he cleaned up before calling for help.But prosecutors say Cervantes had gunshot residue on him.And even though Corona was shot in the back of the head, police found her with the gun in her hand under the side of her head."Do you think she would've been able to take the gun, move it, put it underneath her head and then rest her head on top of it?" prosecutor Smith asked the jury.Defense attorneys pointed out Corona was on the verge of losing full custody of her kids to their father and had a drug problem.The coroner said suicide was highly unlikely, maybe 80% ruled out based on what he saw at the scene."Which is essentially a 20% possibility that it's a suicide," said Revvill.