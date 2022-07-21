Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 denied parole

Daniel Henson was just 16 when he killed his father, brother, sister, and stepmom. Now two family members say they're having to relive the trauma.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 has been denied parole.

When Daniel Henson was just 16, he killed his own father, brother, sister, and stepmom.

He was sentenced to 176 years to life in prison but due to a 2017 California law, he was eligible for parole.

California passed a statute that retroactively eliminates life-without-parole sentences for children.

The parole hearing was held on Wednesday and Henson was denied. He will be eligible for parole again in five years.

