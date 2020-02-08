teen shot

'I shouldn't have been in there': Merced shooting suspect walks free

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- As 48-year-old Daniel Mays walked out of the Merced County jail just days after police arrested him for allegedly shooting a group of teenagers, he told Action News he was innocent.

"They definitely got the wrong person," he said. "I shouldn't have been in there in the first place."

RELATED: No charges filed against man arrested for shooting 5 teens in Merced

Family and friends held signs, greeting Mays as he walked free.

The Merced County District Attorney on Friday decided not to file charges because prosecutors are requesting more information from detectives.

"It's been a hard week for everybody that knows Danny. He's a good person. This is not something he'd do," said Lorenzo Partida, a family friend.

A SWAT unit was caught on camera arriving at May's home along Main street after police say he was identified by witnesses.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

"He came by asking me and somebody else if we knew anything, I said no. I just got out the shower, and that I heard something. All of a sudden he popped on me," Mays said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows the teens moments before shots were fired, injuring at least five.

Patrick Amador, a 16-year-old, remains critical in a Modesto hospital after he was shot in the head.

RELATED: 16-year-old boy who dreamed of being a chef now fighting for his life after Merced shooting

We reached out to the teen's mother who simply stated she was "shocked" by May's release.

Friends of the suspect say police now need to work on finding the actual shooter.

Mays' message to the family of the five victims: "It's sad. Hopefully, things work out for them."

Merced police say Mays is still being considered a suspect and they are continuing to follow up on the case.
