Roosevelt High senior finding success on and off the court

By Vanessa Romo
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roosevelt High senior Danyell Booker is committed to the grind.

The four-year varsity letterman helped lead this team to back-to-back league championships.

"I cannot ask for more," says assistant basketball coach Breanna Keller. "She does everything above and beyond. If you ever watched her play, you can see it for yourself."

The Roughrider also competes on the gridiron, softball field and track.

"Each workout I do kind of works for each sport. Football and basketball are similar because of angles. I play defensive end, so if I don't have the right angles, I'll get beat around and basketball, I use my angles to get to the basket.

She has won multiple awards, including defensive MVP, a league title in shot-put and is a state meet qualifier.

Booker holds a 3.8 GPA in the classroom and is apart of the black student union, know more club and works with today's youth.

She plans to attend a historically black college or university.

"I have a younger sister," she said. "I'm going to show her that even though it's hard, well, people say it's hard, you're going to have to work to get to where you want to be at."
