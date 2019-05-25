Dating scam artist from California had 20 alleged victims in 8 states

LOS ANGELES -- Alleged victims of a social media "Don Juan" are emerging from across the nation as the Los Angeles Police Department widens its fraud investigation of Wilson Edward Jackson.

"He talked about he wants kids, he wants to get married. He wants to have a family," says Acacia Oudinot from Scottsdale, Ariz.

The alleged victims are connecting online and telling their stories. Some say he flew them to Los Angeles. After the date ended, they found bank accounts drained and credit card charges mounting.

"It was just really crazy and I was really heartbroken because that was all the money that I had," says Taneisha from Tallahassee, Fla., who didn't want to use her last name.

LAPD counts more than 20 victims so far in eight states. The cases go back nearly 10 years.

According to the lead investigator, Jackson's latest love nest was in Woodland Hills. During a night of romance he would steal credit card information and blank checks.

Oudinot is among the many scorned women who have doubled down on Jackson, tracking him through the charges turning up on their bank accounts.

In March, Jackson's fortunes turned.

A tip from a San Jose woman led the CHP to arrest him on March 26 for stealing a Range Rover she had rented for a weekend escapade with Jackson. LAPD says Jackson swiped the keys and left her stranded.

Another alleged victim in New York posted bond for his release.

His re-arrest this week will add multiple charges of fraud.

In addition, Jackson faces debt. Investigators say the 37-year-old owes his landlord $12,000 and is being evicted.

Taneisha offers Jackson some free advice:

"Make your money the honest way. Do things the way you are supposed to do. Work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
datingonline datingscamfraud
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News