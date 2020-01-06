online dating

'Dating Sunday': Jan. 5 expected to be the busiest online dating day in 2020, experts say

SAN FRANCISCO -- This is the best time for those looking to find love, according to experts.

Sunday, Jan. 5 is expected to be a "dating Sunday," as online dating's busiest day of the year.

Experts say people are looking to put themselves out again after the holiday season.

RELATED: South Bay woman takes to Twitter to share her disastrous date at Sharks game

A matchmaker on "Good Morning America" says to brave it out and reach out to your matches on apps.

"When you're on the apps, you don't have to have these long, deep conversations by text. What you can do to see if you can actually build some chemistry is take it to the phone. When you talk to someone before a date on the phone, actually speak and talk, you're creating a connection, so when you get on the date, it doesn't feel so awkward," she said.

Online dating services such as Match and Bumble are expecting a high volume traffic on its sites, with an increase in new users.

According to Match, the "peak dating season" runs through Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingsocial appsonline datinglovesocial mediau.s. & worldapps
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
Updating livestream dating show gives people a chance to meet someone in the age of coronavirus
couples aren't let coronavirus ruin weddings or wedding planning
Dating coach helps men 'connect in the real world'
Simple Solutions: How to be better at online dating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News