MURDER

Daughter of Valley woman convicted of orchestrating husband's death speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Governor Jerry Brown denied the release of a Valley woman who was convicted of orchestrating her husband's death. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Valley woman dubbed the black widow after targeting her husband in a murder for hire plot is not a free woman.

Friday afternoon Governor Jerry Brown announced he denied the release of Susan Russo--something that came as a relief to her two daughters Jaimie and Devon.

"They only will give you two days' notice before she gets out so the call I got I was like crap she's getting out," said the victim's daughter Devon Russo.

RELATED: Lawmakers fight to keep a Central Valley woman in prison for life

Citing evidence that Russo was frequently physically abused by her husband Governor Brown commuted their mother's life sentence, last year, which allowed her a chance at parole.

"She never apologized to me or Jaimie. She never took the blame for what she did," said Russo.

According to investigators, Russo arranged to pay her then-boyfriend to kill her husband, David Russo, so she could collect benefits as his surviving spouse, including a nearly $1 million insurance policy.

She let her boyfriend, Jason Andrews and an accomplice, Bobby Moris, into her home, where they shot her husband and disposed of his body, while Jaimie and Devon were in the home.

"The sisters were beside themselves because they were never expecting their mother to come up for parole," said Christine Ward.

EMBED More News Videos

Governor Jerry Brown denied the release of a Valley woman who was convicted of orchestrating her husband's death.

RELATED: Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she is granted commutation from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder

Devon and Jaimie wrote to state lawmakers with the aid of the Fresno County DA's office and the crime victim's assistance network "I Can"

"Every person that we work with has been traumatized and continues to be traumatized through this system because it's a terrible process," said Ward.

Ward says though Russo's release was denied, the process is not over--Russo will be up for parole in 18 months.

"To give that person my mother a second chance is like kind of disrespect toward me because my dad didn't get a second chance so why should she," said Russo.

The sisters have not been in contact with their mother saying they plan to keep it that way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderjerry brownFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Fresno Co. Sheriff: Argument over a cell phone may have been the reason Fowler man was killed
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Fitbit helps lead police to alleged killer, her stepfather
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
More murder
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News