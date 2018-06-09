Daughter of Valley woman convicted of orchestrating husband's death speaks out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3584192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Jerry Brown denied the release of a Valley woman who was convicted of orchestrating her husband's death.

The Valley woman dubbed the black widow after targeting her husband in a murder for hire plot is not a free woman.Friday afternoon Governor Jerry Brown announced he denied the release of Susan Russo--something that came as a relief to her two daughters Jaimie and Devon."They only will give you two days' notice before she gets out so the call I got I was like crap she's getting out," said the victim's daughter Devon Russo.Citing evidence that Russo was frequently physically abused by her husband Governor Brown commuted their mother's life sentence, last year, which allowed her a chance at parole."She never apologized to me or Jaimie. She never took the blame for what she did," said Russo.According to investigators, Russo arranged to pay her then-boyfriend to kill her husband, David Russo, so she could collect benefits as his surviving spouse, including a nearly $1 million insurance policy.She let her boyfriend, Jason Andrews and an accomplice, Bobby Moris, into her home, where they shot her husband and disposed of his body, while Jaimie and Devon were in the home."The sisters were beside themselves because they were never expecting their mother to come up for parole," said Christine Ward.Devon and Jaimie wrote to state lawmakers with the aid of the Fresno County DA's office and the crime victim's assistance network "I Can""Every person that we work with has been traumatized and continues to be traumatized through this system because it's a terrible process," said Ward.Ward says though Russo's release was denied, the process is not over--Russo will be up for parole in 18 months."To give that person my mother a second chance is like kind of disrespect toward me because my dad didn't get a second chance so why should she," said Russo.The sisters have not been in contact with their mother saying they plan to keep it that way.