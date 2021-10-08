LGBTQ+ advocates calling for Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special to be removed

LOS ANGELES -- Controversy is growing over comedian Dave Chappelle and his recent jokes about the LGBTQ+ community that some say went too far.Now there are calls for the popular comedian's recent special to be pulled down.Chappelle's "Untitled" documentary was scheduled to premiere at the Hollywood Bowl Thursday night and the comedian was expected to appear.Chappelle, one of the biggest comedians in the world, gets paid millions by Netflix to release exclusive comedy specials, including his sixth released earlier this week, "The Closer."But Chappelle's comments about the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities have outraged many who are now calling for the special to be removed.While talking about the trans community, Chappelle says "Gender is a fact" and shows support for "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who expressed anti-trans beliefs back in 2020.Chappelle says he's "team TERF," which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist."Words have consequences and people with platforms like Mr. Chappelle's have a higher responsibility to be aware of that and to recognize that what they say leads to actions by others," said Drian Juarez, a trans activist based in Los Angeles.GLAAD weighed in, tweeting:"Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree."Jaclyn Moore, the executive producer of "Dear White People" on Netflix, says she won't work with the streaming giant as long as they "continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content."Netflix continues to promote the Chappelle special, whose trailer warns what viewers should expect."Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly. Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I'm not saying it to be mean. I'm saying it because it's funny," Chappelle narrates in one of the trailers for the Netflix special.But Juarez isn't laughing and says Netflix and Chappelle's actions can lead to violence against the trans community."Trans people are just trying to live their lives. We're trying to get jobs. We're trying to get health care access," said Juarez. "We're trying to be able to go down the street and not be bothered and shows like this, rhetoric like this, really works to undo the peace that we're trying to have in our lives."There has been no comment so far from Chappelle or Netflix.