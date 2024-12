'Davis Family Light Show' brings holiday spirit to east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season is off to a sparkling start in east central Fresno.

The 'Davis Family Light Show' has kicked off on Laverne Avenue near Fowler and Ashlan.

You can tune your radio to 98.5 FM to see the dazzling display sync up to the holiday music.

The Davis Family tradition began in 2016 and has grown to more than 45,000 lights this year.

The Christmas magic runs every night from six to ten through New Years Eve.