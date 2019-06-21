Daycare worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on head, deputies say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The Onslow County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports that a daycare worker intentionally dropped a baby on his head.

The incident happened on June 10 at the Childcare Network Daycare.

WCTI reports staffers called officials, saying an 11-month-old boy in their care was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency.

It was later determined that 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped the baby.

RELATED: Daycare worker seen on video hitting, shaking kids charged with child abuse

The boy suffered head trauma but is expected to recover.

Pringle was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.

She was booked under a $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abusecrimebabydaycare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News