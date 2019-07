Daycare worker intentionally dropped 11-month-old on head, deputies say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. -- The Onslow County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports that a daycare worker intentionally dropped a baby on his head.The incident happened on June 10 at the Childcare Network Daycare. WCTI reports staffers called officials, saying an 11-month-old boy in their care was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency.It was later determined that 23-year-old Bethan Pringle purposefully dropped the baby.The boy suffered head trauma but is expected to recover.Pringle was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury.She was booked under a $100,000 bond.