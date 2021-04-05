Police respond to shooting, stabbing at southwest Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred at the Days Inn in southwest Fresno on Sunday night.Officials say there was a shooting during a child's birthday party at the motel on Jensen Avenue and 2nd Street around 10:00 pm.Investigators said several people showed up that weren't invited, and an argument broke out. One of the uninvited guests fired several shots inside the room.Police do not believe anyone was hurt."We haven't been contacted by any of the local hospitals regarding any victims of a shooting, so hopefully, there was nobody that was injured," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.Officers reviewed security camera footage and interviewed people staying at the motel.There is no suspect description at this time.A couple of hours later, officers responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn just after 11:30 pm.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was stabbed with a knife in the arm by one of three people on the balcony of one of the rooms.The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.The suspects in the stabbing have not been found.