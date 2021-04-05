crime

Police respond to shooting, stabbing at southwest Fresno motel

Fresno police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred at the Days Inn in southwest Fresno on Sunday night.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police respond to shooting, stabbing at southwest Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred at the Days Inn in southwest Fresno on Sunday night.

Officials say there was a shooting during a child's birthday party at the motel on Jensen Avenue and 2nd Street around 10:00 pm.

Investigators said several people showed up that weren't invited, and an argument broke out. One of the uninvited guests fired several shots inside the room.

Police do not believe anyone was hurt.

"We haven't been contacted by any of the local hospitals regarding any victims of a shooting, so hopefully, there was nobody that was injured," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.



Officers reviewed security camera footage and interviewed people staying at the motel.

There is no suspect description at this time.

A couple of hours later, officers responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn just after 11:30 pm.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was stabbed with a knife in the arm by one of three people on the balcony of one of the rooms.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The suspects in the stabbing have not been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestcrimeshots firedshootingstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Few in GOP rush to defend Gaetz amid sex trafficking probe
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Action News Morning Update
30 years after the IRS bomb attack in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old killed in southwest Fresno drive-by shooting
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Fresno parks reopen for Easter Sunday after closures last year
Earthquake swarm rattles Southern California
Woman hands out Easter baskets to Fresno homeless
How long does vaccine protection last?
Woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno, police say
Show More
Trial in George Floyd's death expected to turn to ex-cop's training
Driver killed in crash in Atwater, police say
Woman hit by car while riding bike in Merced, police say
Woman shoots at drive-thru over wait time: police
Large fire sparks at central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News