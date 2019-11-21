mass shooting

Dayton gunman's friend, Ethan Kollie, pleads guilty to firearms counts

DAYTON, Ohio -- A friend of a gunman who killed nine people in a rampage in Dayton has pleaded guilty to two firearms charges unrelated to the deadly mass shooting.

RELATED: Dayton shooter's friend charged, provided body armor, ammunition used in attack

Ethan Kollie, 24, pleaded Wednesday to lying on a federal firearms form and possessing a gun while using illegal drugs. The gun was unrelated to the mass killing.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose ordered a presentencing investigation and set sentencing for Feb. 20. He didn't rule immediately on a defense request to reconsider bond for Kollie, who's been jailed since early August.

RELATED: Connor Stephen Betts, identified as Dayton suspected shooter, once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list,' classmates say

Authorities have said there is no indication Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 shooting that killed nine people before police killed Betts.

New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
EMBED More News Videos

Ohio's governor is expected to outline his response plan on Tuesday.



Investigators say Kollie told them he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiogun controlgun violencemass shootingu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Show More
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News