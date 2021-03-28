Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC

By Jay Croft, CNN
WASHINGTON -- Two teenage girls have been charged in the carjacking death of an Uber Eats driver this week in Washington, D.C., police say.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was killed Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Anwar was working as an Uber Eats driver, says a GoFundMe page set up by his family. The page that raised over $450,000 as of Saturday.

"We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad's family during this difficult time," an Uber spokesperson said, according to affiliate WTOP. "We're grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation."

The girls, 13 and 15, assaulted Anwar with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured, police said.

The girls were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

The younger girl is from the southeast section of DC, the older from Fort Washington, Maryland, police said.

Anwar immigrated from Pakistan in 2014, his family said on the GoFundMe page.

He "was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly," the family said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcteenagersubercarjackingdeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Driver rescued minutes before fiery Fresno crash
Memorial scholarship honors Sanger senior killed in crash
Man shot during argument in central Fresno,
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
Show More
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
More TOP STORIES News