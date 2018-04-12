Dead body discovered inside a shed on a Fresno County property

A dead body has been discovered inside a shed on a Fresno County property near Sanger. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dead body has been discovered inside a shed on a Fresno County property near Sanger. The shed is located on E Lincoln Ave, near S Newmark Ave.

The Sanger Police Department says that the body was found during an investigation by Reedley Police officers.


At this time investigators have not released the name of the male victim or his age. They also have not revealed how the man died.

We do know that the shed is located on a vacant lot.

Because of the location, Sanger Police say they are now taking the lead on the investigation into the body, but they are being helped by both Reedley Police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
