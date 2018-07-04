U.S. & WORLD

'Dead' woman found alive in morgue refrigerator in South Africa

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman declared dead, found alive at morgue (Shutterstock)

JOHANNESBURG --
A severely injured woman in South Africa was declared dead by paramedics at the scene of a bad crash. Hours later, she was found alive in the mortuary fridge.

The unidentified woman was certified dead by paramedics at the scene of a pile-up outside of the gold-mining town of Carletonville, which is southwest of Johannesburg, on June 24.

The woman's car had rolled, ejecting all three occupants out of the vehicle. Two other crash victims died on the scene, and the woman was also thought to be dead

"We did all the checks, breathing, pulse, everything," ambulance service Distress Alert's operations manager Gerrit Bradnick told ABC News. "We made certain. Our job is to save lives, we're not in the business of declaring living people dead."

After the woman was brought to the mortuary and placed in a refrigerator, workers later found her alive.

"You never expect to open a fridge and find someone in there alive," a source at the Carletonville mortuary told the Sowetan newspaper. "Can you imagine if we had begun the autopsy and killed her?"

The health department said in a statement Monday that the victim's family has been contacted and an investigation is underway.

Though the department had no details on the victim's condition, South African News channel eNCA reported that the woman is in critical condition and now in the hospital.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashwoman injuredu.s. & worldbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News