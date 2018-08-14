Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge collapse in Italy. Take a look back at other fatal bridge incidents in recent history. (AP Photo/Gael Cornier)

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge in Italy collapsed during a violent storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet into a heap of rubble. Here's a look at other deadly bridge collapses around the world:
  • A high-speed train derailed in Hanover, Germany, in June 1998, and its flipping cars caused an overpass to collapse, killing 101 people.
  • A bridge near Gueckedou, Guinea, collapsed under the weight of a truck in 2007, killing 65 people.
  • More than 50 people died in March 2001 when a pillar on a 116-year-old bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, failed, sending a tour bus and two vehicles into the Douro River.
  • An estimated 50 people were killed when heavy rains caused a bridge to collapse in Aflou, Algeria, in October 1995.
  • Forty-two people were killed in Oakland, California, during the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 when the Cypress Street Viaduct collapsed onto the Nimitz Freeway below.


ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhistorybridgeengineeringloma prieta earthquake
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News