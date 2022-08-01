1 killed during chase in Porterville, suspect arrested, deputies say

Authorities have a man in custody accused of homicide following a deadly chase through the Porterville area.

Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol tried to pull over 33-year-old Samuel Hunter of Santa Clara.

They say the man was driving recklessly and tried to crash his white pick-up truck into law enforcement.

Then at one point, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies say Hunter finally stopped on Highway 65 near Terra Bella, and then intentionally crashed his car into a parked car.

That victim inside died.

Hunter now faces homicide charges.

He was booked into the South County Jail Facility and is being held without bail.