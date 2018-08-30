Deadly collision between pedestrian and truck in Southwest Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a deadly collision between a pedestrian and a truck in Southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a deadly collision between a pedestrian and a truck in Southwest Fresno.

Witnesses say that around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, the victim was seen sitting in the middle of traffic on Jensen Avenue near Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

A driver told Action News that he had to swerve his car to avoid hitting the man. That's when he pulled his car to the side of the road, got out, and tried to convince the man to move out of the lanes. That is when he saw a semi-truck hit and kill the man.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified.
