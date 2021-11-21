Good Samaritan killed in Fresno County crash, woman and 5 kids injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11259578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 57-year-old man was killed, and a woman and five children were injured in a crash near Avocado Lake on Saturday evening.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Good Samaritan trying to help pull a truck from a ditch in Fresno County has died after a car crashed into his tractor on a dark road.The deadly accident happened around 5:15 on Saturday evening near Avocado Lake along Piedra Road and Weldon Avenue.A 41-year-old woman and several children in that vehicle were also taken to the hospital with injuries.Fortunately, the woman and children are expected to recover, but it's a heartbreaking loss for the family of that Good Samaritan.The CHP says a man was driving his truck on Piedra Road when it somehow got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road near Weldon Avenue.He went to a neighbor's house for help.That neighbor had a tractor and tried to pull the truck from the ditch when a woman driving a vehicle with five children crashed into the tractor.The 57-year-old man driving the tractor died at the scene.Authorities have not released the name of the man killed but say he did live in the area.The CHP says it appears the tractor did not have headlights or any reflectors.Officers say fog does not appear to be a factor and they do not suspect the woman was speeding.