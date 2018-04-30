Deadly crash, fire closes Highway 41 in southern Kings County

A fiery crash near the deadly Cholame Y intersection claimed another life Monday. The fatality is the third this month on a stretch of Highway 41 that connects the Central Valley to the Central Coast.
It's not an X, but a Y corridor that marks the spot in San Luis Obispo County. The area surrounding a fatal intersection known as Blood Alley added another name to its lengthy list of victims.

"We just want to remind people to slow down. It's not worth losing your life trying to get somewhere faster. Lots of traffic on this road," said Battalion Chief Josh Taylor with Cal-Fire.

It took CHP officers several hours to tow away the mangled mess. Officers say a Ford Mustang drifted into oncoming traffic. A tractor-trailer hit the passenger side of the car and pushed it up the embankment.

"I feel bad for the families involved and everybody else who had to take a detour, but it's all about being safe," said Christine Carraseo from Fresno.

The impact started grass fires on both sides of the highway. It left the driver of the Mustang dead and firefighters wondering how many more will die on this notoriously dangerous stretch of road.

"This particular area we are prone to vehicles accidents, multi-casualty incidents," said Taylor.

Caltrans is in the middle of a long-term project widening sections of the road to four lanes. They also plan on putting in a bridge where Highway 41 and 46 intersect

"Part of the highway is two lanes and people do speed, and you got to be careful because it is kind of curvy," said Carraseo.

