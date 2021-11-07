1 killed after BMW crashes into parked car in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place early on Sunday morning in northwest Fresno.Officers responded around 1 am at the intersection of Thiele and Spruce Avenues.Police say a silver BMW crashed into a parked car, and later found a man in the back seat.That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the driver and possibly other passengers abandoned the car before police arrived.Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video and also talking to witnesses.