Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle crash in Merced ended with one man dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night.

Police say around 6:30 pm, officers responded to the crash near Glen Avenue and South Bear Creek Drive.


That's where they say two men - one 34 one 27 - were riding together on a motorcycle when they collided with a parked vehicle.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

The 34-year-old was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the hospital.


The 27-year-old is recovering from his injuries.

Police are looking into whether alcohol was a factor.
