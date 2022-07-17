Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle crash in Merced ended with one man dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night.Police say around 6:30 pm, officers responded to the crash near Glen Avenue and South Bear Creek Drive.That's where they say two men - one 34 one 27 - were riding together on a motorcycle when they collided with a parked vehicle.Both were rushed to the hospital.The 34-year-old was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the hospital.The 27-year-old is recovering from his injuries.Police are looking into whether alcohol was a factor.