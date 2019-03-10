Deadly crash shuts down Highway 152 in Los Banos

Los Banos police shut down a major highway connecting the Central Valley to the Bay Area because of a deadly crash just before 4 a.m.They're investigating a crash on Highway 152 at 10th St. with major injuries and at least one death.Traffic right in the heart of Los Banos is stopped in both directions and drivers will have to find detours around the road closure for the time being.There's no estimate on when they'll reopen the road.