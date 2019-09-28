Deadly DUI crash shuts down all lanes of traffic at Clovis and Mountain View intersection in Fresno County

Traffic has been disrupted after one person was killed in a multi-vehicle DUI crash in Fresno County on Friday evening.All four lanes of traffic at the intersection at S Clovis Ave and E Mountain View Ave have been shut down.A semi-truck ran a stop sign, hit a car, and both vehicles crashed into another semi-truck that had stopped at the sign.The driver of the first semi-truck failed a sobriety test and was placed in handcuffs.