Traffic has been disrupted after one person was killed in a multi-vehicle DUI crash in Fresno County on Friday evening.
All four lanes of traffic at the intersection at S Clovis Ave and E Mountain View Ave have been shut down.
A semi-truck ran a stop sign, hit a car, and both vehicles crashed into another semi-truck that had stopped at the sign.
The driver of the first semi-truck failed a sobriety test and was placed in handcuffs.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action news for updates
Deadly DUI crash shuts down all lanes of traffic at Clovis and Mountain View intersection in Fresno County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News