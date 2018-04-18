Deadly Fresno shooting recorded in 911 call about violence

A 911 call recorded the moment someone shot and killed an innocent 18-year-old bystander during a street fight in Fresno six years ago.Tony Leon is on trial for the murder.Armando Macias says his central Fresno neighborhood is no stranger to violent outbursts, but when he heard someone call out for a gun during a fight, he called 911 just in time for the dispatcher to hear a deadly shot."It's a domestic violence, but the guy says he's going to bring out a gun," he said as the sound of gunfire interrupted him. "Oh, my God.""Where is it from you?" the dispatcher asked."It's right in front of our house," Macias said."Ok," the dispatcher said."Yeah, they shot somebody," Macias continued.When Action News reported on the shooting six years ago, witnesses told our reporter Tony Leon had brought a gun to a fistfight and shot 18-year-old Nicole Jones, who wasn't even involved in the fight.Macias said at trial he was scared for himself and his family, so he tried to hide and watch at the same time. He said he saw three men, including a gunman with long braids who was wearing a tank top."The man with the tank top ran back, was stepping back into where I could see him," he said, "And at that moment I saw him drop the gun and throw it, slide it, under a vehicle and then he proceeded to run."The description fit Leon -- then and now -- but Macias never positively identified him.And when defense attorney Chuck Magill had his client stand up in court Wednesday, Macias expressed doubt again."Is that the person you saw with the gun?" Magill asked."I'm not too sure." Macias said.The shooter also hit a mother of ten in the back. She survived and is scheduled to testify Thursday.Leon faces life in prison if he's convicted.